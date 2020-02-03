Magdalene "Maggie" Grace Carlson

Magdalene “Maggie” Carlson formerly of Rush City passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Catholic Eldercare on Main in NE Minneapolis at the age of 98. Magdalene Grace Skluzacek was born on April 23, 1921, to Louis and Christine (Shambauer) Skluzacek on the family farm southeast of Pine City. She attended a one-room school house from grades 1-8 and graduated from Pine City High School. She met Waldo Carlson at a New Year’s Eve dance in 1941 and after a 5 year separation during WWII they were married on May 7, 1946. Maggie and Waldo resided in Pine City until 1950 during which time two of their daughters were born, and moved to Rush City where five more daughters were added to their family. Maggie was very involved in Rush City community activities and was active in the Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society. She lost her husband in 1998 after more than 51 years of marriage. And at age 90 she moved to the Cities to be closer to her daughters, residing for five years at The Boulevard Apartments and then Catholic Eldercare on Main. Maggie loved gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, card playing and entertaining. She will be remembered for her many kindnesses, her gentle nature and her sweet smile. Maggie is survived by her daughters Margaret (Tom) Holzinger of Bloomington, Mary (Don) Karas of Blaine, Maxine Evenson of Asheville, North Carolina, Mae Siljendahl of Duluth, Marsha (Mike) Wagner of Minneapolis, Marcy Carlson of Minneapolis and Melanie (Greg) Lunzer of Robbinsdale; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Carol Skluzacek and Verna Carlson both of Pine City. Maggie is preceded in death by her parents Ludwig (Louis) and Christine Skluzacek; husband Waldo Carlson; sisters and brothers Alice Skluzacek, Cecelia (Wendell) Carlson, Leo (Lucille) Skluzacek, John Skluzacek; son-in-law Bob Waltuch and great-great-grandaughter Aaliyah Rose Siler. Monsignor Aleksander Suchan will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.; Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to the Mass all in the St. Anthony Commons Area at the church. The interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Pine City. Memorials in Maggie’s memory may be directed to: Immaculate Conception CCW, 535 8th Street, SW, Pine City, MN 55063; American Diabetes Association, Florida West Building, Suite 307, 715 Florida Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN 55426 or a charity of the donor’s choice. Funeral arrangements for Maggie Carlson are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel.
Magdalene "Maggie" Grace Carlson
Service information
Feb 7
Rosary
Friday, February 7, 2020
9:00AM-9:30AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
535 8th Street SW
Pine City, MN 55063
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
535 8th Street SW
Pine City, MN 55063
Feb 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:30AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
535 8th Street SW
Pine City, MN 55063
