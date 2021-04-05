Mae Belle Carlson, 83 of Pine City, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti. She was born May 1, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to George and Mae (Hokkenan) Abernathy. She was preceded in death by her parents Mae and George Abernathy; first husband and fraternal father, Donald Swing; daughters; Karen Swing, Valerie LeClaire and Kimberly Tauer; brothers Ziggy and George “Sonny” Abernathy; second husband Virgil Carlson. Mae Belle is survived by children Dawn (Keith) Daucsavage, Jaclyn (Charles) LaPierre, Donald (Nicole) Swing; sons-in-law Paul Tauer and Mark LeClaire; grandchildren Christie (Darren) Costello, Gerald Michael Feran, Mark (Dana) Januschietis, Michael (Melissa) Januschietis, Abigail LaPierre, Melissa Fuentez (Ian Torning), Andrew (Brittney) Daucsavage, Tony Swing, Nieko (Laura) Kyles, Dolby Kyles, Rachel (Charles) Schmitz, Derrick LeClaire, Danielle (Michael) Holland; great-grandchildren Michael C., Cody, Michael J., Camerin, Landon, LeAhna, Bella Mae, Braden, Evelyn, Dylan, Jaycob, Caitlin, Cody S., Michael H., Emily, Grace, Jake, Julida, Malia and Mason. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
