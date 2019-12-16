Lyle G. Strong, age 75, of Braham, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Cambridge Medical Center after collapsing outside his apartment. Lyle was born on August 20, 1944, in Greeley, Colorado, to Kenneth “Key” and Marie (Koberlein) Strong. He lived on the family farm in Chetek, Wisconsin and graduated from Chetek High School in 1962. After high school, Lyle joined the U.S. Army, serving in both the U.S. and Germany. Upon returning home, Lyle married Marie Niceswanger in December 1965, and their daughter, Stacy, was born the following year. They lived on the family farm until Marie’s death from cystic fibrosis in 1972. Lyle’s lifelong hobbies included fishing, hunting, trapping, and antiquing (a love he picked up from his father), in addition to his more recent hobbies of daily crosswords, reading mysteries, word puzzles, and telling jokes. Lyle’s passion was collecting–both large and small–from bear traps to antique buttons and marbles. It was common to see him at local flea markets, antique shows, and garage sales, always searching for that next treasure to add to his numerous collections. Lyle is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; and step-mother, Thelma Claire Strong. Lyle is survived by his daughter Stacy Winjum of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; older sister Patricia Bison of New Port Richey, Florida; and younger sister Judy K. (Mike) Davis of Chetek, Wisconsin. Also surviving are his step-brothers, Jim (Jan) Claire, Tom (Iva) Claire, Richard (Marie) Claire, and step-sister Donna (Mike) Suth; as well as other relatives and friends. Per Lyle’s request, no memorial service will be held. Lyle was a living donor, and we ask that you also consider this generous gift to others. Visit www.life-source.org for additional information. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com. The family wishes to thank the staff at Elim Care Center, University of Minnesota Medical Center, CentraCare/ Cambridge Dialysis Team, and Medi-Van for your care and support of Lyle over the past year. Special thanks as well to Lyle’s friends in the Braham area who welcomed him into their community and made him feel at home.
