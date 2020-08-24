Luverne Ludwig, age 86, of Arden Hills (formerly of New Brighton and Isanti), passed away August 19, 2020 at Johanna Shores. Jean “Luverne” Ludwig was born March 19, 1934 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Jack and Mildred Jouppe. She grew up in Cokato with four siblings (Vernice, Joan, Donald and David). Because of the premature death of their mother, they were cared for by Aunt Florence (Barberg) Merrill. After graduating from Cokato High School, she worked as a clerk at Northrup King. Luverne was united in marriage to Ernest Ludwig on May 19, 1956 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Circle Pines and lived in Lino Lakes. They moved to Isanti in December 1968 where they raised two sons, Mark and Dale. Luverne was a homemaker and office manager for Ernie’s well drilling business for 50 years. Late in retirement, they settled into an independent living apartment in New Brighton and in May 2019, Luverne moved to Johanna Shores in Arden Hills. Preceded in death by husband Ernie. Survived by sons, Mark (Lorie) Ludwig and their children, Erich and Christa; and Dale (Gayle) Ludwig and their children, Karl, Jennifer (Alex) McLaughlin, Emma and Derek; and many other relatives and friends. Private services will be held. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
