Lucille J. Lindh

Lucille Jennie Lindh, age 94, of Cambridge, was embraced into the loving arms of Jesus on June 29, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing, with family by her side. She was born October 24, 1925 to the late Carl and Jennie Ostlund in Harris, Minnesota. Lucille accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was baptized at Wood Lake Bible Camp in Grantsburg, WI, at the age of 17. She was confirmed at the Harris Covenant Church. She graduated from North Branch High School in 1943. In February, 1944, she joined the Nurse Cadet Corp and received her R.N. degree in 1947. She worked as a full-time Clinical Instructor at Mounds-Midway School of Nursing for several years and later at Hamline University School of Nursing. On July 8, 1951 she was united in marriage to John Allan Lindh at her home in Harris. To this union three sons were born. Following her husband’s graduation from Bethel Seminary in 1953, they served in Pastoral Ministry in three Converge Baptist churches in Minnesota: Russell (1953-1967), Cottage Grove (1967-1971) and Paynesville (1971-1999). She continued her nursing career in many capacities wherever they were located, including serving as Staff Development Coordinator at the Paynesville Good Samaritan Center for 12 years. She was actively involved in Parish Nursing throughout her life time. Because of her continued nursing involvement, she kept up her R.N. license until she was 91. She also served as State GMG Chairperson for eight years and did a lot of public speaking. In 1999 they retired and made their home at River Hills in Cambridge, MN. Lucille thoroughly enjoyed being a nurse, pastor’s wife, mother and grandmother, and most recently, great grandmother. Her greatest desire was to glorify her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her knowledge of, love for, and sharing the word of God, and her prayer life, have influenced her family, congregations and friends for all Eternity. She was preceded in death by husband John Allan on January 18, 2005, father Carl, mother Jennie, step-father Eric, brothers Myron and Walter, sister Lorraine, two brothers who died in infancy and daughter-in-law Betty. She is survived by 3 sons Dan (Jeannie), Mark (Diane) and Tom; 8 grandchildren Jordan (Jenny), Cory (Sarah), Grant (Natalie), Britta, Amy, Stacy (Jonathan) Bailey, Brian (Kelsey), and Kevin; 5 great-granddaughters Emma, Meredith, Lucy, Elsie and Eleanor; sisters Lillian (Arlen) Svare, Jeanine Fairbanks, Jeanette Kurtz; sister-in-law Lillian Ostlund and a host of extended family and friends. A family memorial service was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Memorials may be given to Presbyterian Homes GracePointe Crossing or First Baptist Church. May our Lord continue to be glorified even in her death. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements were with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
