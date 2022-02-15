Lowell Lee Johnson died Jan. 16, 2022, in Mesa, AZ, at the age of 80.
Lowell was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Rush City, MN, to Oscar and Maxine Johnson of North Branch, MN. He attended North Branch public schools graduating in 1959.
He married Dawn Anderson on Sept. 9, 1961. They had two daughters.
Lowell worked in various jobs in the North Branch area through the years. He was the owner of the North Branch Variety Store from 1967 to 1971. After selling the store, he worked for Chisago County Assessor office as deputy county assessor, holding that position until retirement in 2001. Lowell and Dawn then moved from their North Branch home to Florence, AZ in 2003, where they lived since.
Active in 4-H, both as a member in his youth and as a leader in the horse program for Chisago County, he was also a member of the North Branch Brancheroo Saddle Club and the Dalles Saddle Club. For years, he worked security for the Minnesota State Fair horse shows and other horse events held on the fairgrounds. He loved manning the gate to the Hippodrome (Coliseum) visiting with fellow horsemen. He also loved trail riding in the Barrens in Wisconsin with his friends and family.
In his retirement, Lowell and Dawn enjoyed their motorhome, visiting many locations throughout the West, Canada and Mexico, and summering in Minnesota each year. They visited with their friends and family during their travels. He especially enjoyed participating in the Sunbirds RV group.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Maxine Johnson; brother, Richard Johnson; sister-in-law, Cathy LaBarre; and nephew, Jason Montagne.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Johnson of Florence, AZ; daughters, Candice and Daniel Quam of North Branch, Melissa and Chris Croda of Pemberton, BC, Canada; brothers and sister, Daryl Johnson and Jan of San Antonio, Steven Johnson of Hereford, TX, and LuAnn and Gary Rod of Belgrade, MT; sister-in-law, Terry Johnson of Louisburg, MN; grandchildren, Quiana Quam, Devin Quam and Kajsa Croda; great-granddaughter, Braelynn Kennedy; nieces and nephews, Eli Rod, Jeremiah Johnson, Abbey Johnson Davis, Robert Johnson, Mark Montagne, Rebekah Palmer and Desi Anderson.
Celebrations of life are being planned for Arizona and Minnesota. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's organization of your choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.