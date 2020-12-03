Love Etta Y. Ledin

Love Etta Yvonne (Anderson) Ledin was born into the family of Alex and Josephine Anderson on September 20, 1926 in Kost Minnesota. She was the second of three daughters. She and her sisters, Phyllis and Beverly grew up among a joyful, close knit extended family. They all worked hard, enjoyed laughter, were active in their church and loved the Lord. Love Etta gave her heart to Jesus at an early age and continued to remain steadfast in her faith throughout her life. After graduating from North Branch High School, Love Etta lived and worked in Minneapolis for a time but later returned to the North Branch area. While roller skating in Rush City with friends, she met Jerry Ledin, a fun loving, gregarious young man from Lindstrom. It wasn't long until he managed to capture her heart. They were married on July 4, 1956 at Kost Church. They built a home and settled in North Branch. In 1962 they were blessed by the birth of their son Jon. Jerry and Love Etta both worked hard, provided a loving home and instilled their Christian faith in their son. For more than 20 years Love Etta worked at Central Chevrolet in North Branch. Love Etta and Jerry were a very active, outgoing couple. They never missed an opportunity to socialize with family and friends. Their home was always open to any and all who might drop by. They were both excellent cooks and frequently hosted dinners. No one ever left their home hungry! They were as quick to provide help to others as they were to provide food. Throughout their lives they remained active in church. In Mathew 19:14, Jesus said “Let the little children come to me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” Love Etta had a heart for children and exemplified this verse by teaching Sunday School to small children for 60 years at Kost Church. She influenced the hearts of generations of young children. After retirement, Love Etta and Jerry combined their love of people and antiques by going to garage and estate sales in search of vintage bargains and reselling them at flea markets. This brought them years of enjoyment and activity. However, their greatest joy was always their son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2015, Love Etta and Jerry moved to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota to be closer to their son Jon and his family. After Jerry passed away in 2018, Love Etta continued to live independently until early this year when health issues caused her to move to assisted living. Even then, she tried to maintain an accepting and grateful attitude. In the afternoon of December 1, 2020, at the age of 94, Love Etta's earthly journey was complete. She was able to say as Paul said in 2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. And now the prize awaits me.” Love Etta is survived by her son, Jon (JoLynn) Ledin; sister, Beverly Johnson; Grandchildren Eric (Meghan) Ledin, Alyssa (Brad) Dockter, Alex Ledin and Austin Ledin; Great-Grandchildren, Declan & Torrah Ledin and Mabel & Wilson Dockter; and other extended family. She was preceded in death by husband, Gerald Ledin; parents, Alex and Josephine Anderson; sister, Phyllis Pearson. It was always Love Etta's desire to reflect and share the love of Jesus, a job which she did well. To God be the glory. Blessed be the name of the Lord. Memorials may be directed to Kost Church. A private family graveside service will take place at Kost Cemetery in Kost followed by a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.