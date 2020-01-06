Lourna Mae Ella Pfaffendorf Johnson, 89, of North Branch Township, passed away on January 5, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Hospital. Lourna Mae was born on February 1, 1930 to Frederick Martin and Ella Alvinia (Schmidt) Pfaffendorf, in St. Paul, MN. She attended all eight grades in a one room school, Lincoln District #13 North Branch Township. She went on to graduate from North Branch High School in 1948. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Weber. She married Hilmer C. Johnson on September 25, 1948. She was active in her home church at St. Johns, being in charge of the cradle roll, taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and was organist for a short time. In January 2014, she joined Living Branch Lutheran Church in North Branch. Lourna Mae was a housewife who loved to cook, bake and have family and friends around. The welcome mat was always out to everyone. She did other jobs outside the home but being wife and mother was most important. When her sons were active in Cub Scouts, she was a den mother for many years. Lourna Mae was preceded in death by her husband H. Carroll Johnson and parents, Fred and Ella Pfaffendorf. She is survived by her sons Kraig (Mary Ann) Johnson of Rockford, MI and Mark (Cindy) Johnson of Taylors Falls, MN; grandchildren Krista (Tim) Spahr, Ryan (Kelly) Johnson, Bert (Teya) Nelson, Candice (Tony) Colatruglio and Wesley (Brittany) Wix; great-grandchildren Emma and Sophia Spahr, Alex and Jacob Johnson, Lyla and Reed Nelson and Aurora, David and Haylie Wix; best friends Marvin Olson and Beverlee Stenberg; brother-in-law Harold (Mary Ann) Johnson; as well as other cousins and friends. Funeral Services 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Living Branch Lutheran Church in North Branch. Visitation Friday night 4-8 p.m. at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and one hour prior at the church. Interment at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Weber. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Lourna Mae Ella Pfaffendorf Johnson
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Living Branch Lutheran Church
6486 Elm Street
North Branch, MN 55056
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM
Living Branch Lutheran Church
6486 Elm Street
North Branch, MN 55056
