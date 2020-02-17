Lorraine Poff

Lorraine E. Poff, age 89, of North Branch passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Encore Assisted Living in North Branch. Lorraine was born August 7, 1930 in Athens Township, Isanti County, Minnesota to Oscar and Martha (Collin) Dahlberg. She was the first child of four. Lorraine attended country school in Athens Township through grade 8. On August 28, 1949, she married Floyd Poff. To this union they had four children, Steve, Kathy, Keven and Sherman. Lorraine spent most of her working years at Honeywell. After 32-1/2 years, Lorraine and Floyd retired and moved to Nisswa. After 18 years up north, they moved back to Isanti and lived in Isanti Community Services Senior Apartments for 16 years. In 2017, they moved to Encore Assisted Living in North Branch where they lived ever since. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Martha; husband of 69 years, Floyd; son, Sherman; sister, Jeanette Poff and brother, Kenneth Dahlberg. She is survived by her son, Steve; daughter, Kathy (Doug) Nelson; son, Keven (Margaret); six grandchildren, Julie (Andy) Greeler, Danielle (Ken) Feucht, Edwin Poff, Shannon Poff, Matt (Jessica) Poff and Fallon Poff; nine great-grandchildren, Katie, Connor, Kieran, Donovan, Megan, Preston, Josh, Brooklyn and Shawna; sister, Ruth Poff; sisters-in-law, Beverly Poff and Donna Mae Heimness; and by many other relatives and friends. Funeral services 11 a.m. Friday, February 21st at Country Roads Baptist Church, 25346 Apollo Street NE, Stacy. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 20th at Strike Life Tributes – Isanti, and also one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
