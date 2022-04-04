Loris M. Benson

Loris Mae Benson of North Branch died at home on October 17, 2021, at the age of 90 years old, with family by her side.
She was born on November 22, 1930 in LaMoure, North Dakota to Emil and Sarah Skovgaard. Loris moved with her parents to North Branch, Minnesota in 1946, and graduated from North Branch High School in 1948. On June 24, 1949, she married her sweetheart, Oliver Benson, at her family's home in Kost. Then in 1951, they moved back to the North Branch area, where Loris lived a very full life as mom to their six children, and grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma to the family she loved and prayed for.
Loris was preceded in death by her parents; husband Oliver; son-in-law Kevin Theline; daughter-in-law Pam Benson; three grandchildren Chandra, Maddy, Johnathan; one great-grandson Anthony; four sisters; three brothers; two sisters-in-law and seven brothers-in-law.
She is survived by four sons Steven (Marjorie) of North Branch, Randy (Melanie) of Kelowna, B.C., Joel (Linda) of Appleton, WI, Dwight (Barb) of North Branch; two daughters Pam (the late Kevin) Theline of Braham, Jeanne (Scott) Fine of Park City, UT; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sister Barb Schultz of Lonsdale; sisters-in-law Bonita Davis of Chisago City, Tessie Skovgaard of AZ, Bev Skovgaard of FL, JoAnn Mariner of CO; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A time of coffee and fellowship with family and friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Kost Evangelical Free Church in Kost. Luncheon to follow service. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.