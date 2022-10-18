Lori L. Skow

Lori L. Skow, age 48 of Cambridge, MN died peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in hospice care at the Chapman Sholom East Nursing Home located in St. Paul, MN.

Lori was born at St. Luke's Hospital on June 27, 1974 in St. Paul, MN to Lynn and Doreen (Norris) Skow. Lori spent her life bringing joy and helping others. She served as a nurse for over 20+ years and worked fearlessly on the "front lines" during the pandemic. In her tenure, she has been employed at Bandana Square Clinic, University MN of Physicians in Urology and Shoreview Allina. Throughout her lifetime, Lori was a natural with animals and owned her own pet sitting business "Nanny for Paws."

