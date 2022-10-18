Lori L. Skow, age 48 of Cambridge, MN died peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in hospice care at the Chapman Sholom East Nursing Home located in St. Paul, MN.
Lori was born at St. Luke's Hospital on June 27, 1974 in St. Paul, MN to Lynn and Doreen (Norris) Skow. Lori spent her life bringing joy and helping others. She served as a nurse for over 20+ years and worked fearlessly on the "front lines" during the pandemic. In her tenure, she has been employed at Bandana Square Clinic, University MN of Physicians in Urology and Shoreview Allina. Throughout her lifetime, Lori was a natural with animals and owned her own pet sitting business "Nanny for Paws."
Like her late father Lynn, Lori was a true peoples person and spent her life developing relationships and bringing joy to everyone she encountered. Lori made friends, family, and co-workers laugh. She was an exceptional aunt to her many nieces and nephews, attending countless sporting events and taking them on adventures. Lori enjoyed spending time up north at her camper, listening to 80's hairbands, dominating in the arcade game Galaga and getting into trouble with her life-long/best friend Yvette. She was loved by so many and OUR precious "Poohie" will be sorely missed.
Lori is survived by her fiancé Andy Effertz and her two step-sons Josh and Jack of Cambridge MN; mother Doreen (Norris) Skow of North Branch, MN; sister, Lisa (Darik) Nelson of Blaine, MN and brother Eric (Candy) Skow of River Falls, WI. Nieces and nephews, Justin (wife Nickie), Matthew (wife Kelsey), Desiree, Jordan, Kyla, Bell, Preston, Carter and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her father Lynn Skow and will be buried next to him and her mother Doreen at the Oak Hill cemetery in North Branch, MN.
A memorial service was held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Visitation took place on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service. Family interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Branch.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
