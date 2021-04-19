Lori Jean Williams

Lori would like to let you know that her work here is done. On April 16, 2021 she received a call, a sort of an offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with her father Arne Schmidt and sister Renae Nelson, other family members, friends, and pets she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, sewing, and crafting to her heart’s content. Laughter, love, music, and hugs are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. Although she will miss her adoring husband, beautiful children, grandchildren, siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, rest assured she’s where she needs to be now and is no longer in pain. Lori would like to remind everyone that life is short, tell your loved ones how much they mean to you, and hug them often. She wishes you to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. Mother Beverly Schmidt, husband David Williams of 44 years; children, Brent (Stacey) Williams, Mandy Williams, and Chad (Anne) Williams. Her brothers Ron (Lori) Schmidt, and Bob (Shelley) Schmidt. Her six grandchildren, Brandon and Aliah Williams, Mason and Abby Williams, Blake Delling and Kylie Kline. Visitation Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 5-8 p.m. and Funeral service Thursday, April 22, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at Olson and Swanson Chapel, 415 W 4th St., Rush City, MN. Lori would like to leave you with this: If every morning, you can find a reason to say, “Yes, it’s going to be a beautiful day.” And every day, you find a reason to say, “Yes, it is a beautiful day.” And every night, you find a reason to say, “Yes, it was a beautiful day.” Then one day, you’ll look back and easily say, “Yes…It was a beautiful live.” ~ Doe Zantamata
