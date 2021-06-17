Loretta M. Erickson

Loretta Erickson, age 85, of Oak Park, MN passed away June 12, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a Service of Remembrance held Friday, June 25, 2021, at Daniels Funeral Home, in St. Cloud, MN. The visitation will begin at 3 p.m. with the service following at 4:30 p.m. Loretta was born on February 10, 1936 in St. Paul, MN to Leo and Freda (Thaler) Harder. She graduated from Harding High School in St. Paul, MN. Loretta joined the United States Air Force, serving as a nurse during the Korean Conflict, and received an honorable discharge. Loretta married Wayne Zimpel with whom she shared five children; Loretta married Donald Erickson on May 10, 1978. Loretta is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Freda Harder, husbands Wayne Zimpel and Donald Erickson, son Clifton Zimpel, bother Melvin Harder, step daughters Linda Olson and Deborah Martini. Loretta is survived by her children, Leanne Nichols, Owen Zimpel, Matthew Zimpel, Scott Zimpel; six grandchildren, Kirk Duval, Lisa Duval, Heather Zimpel, Calina Zimpel, Maria Zimpel, Jack Zimpel; six step grandchildren, Karen Tuseth, Julianne Bartel, Eric Splittstoser, Christy Flugel, Robert Martinti, Amy Freedman; sister Lois Simon and many great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones.
