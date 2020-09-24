Loretta Ann Dahlin, 83, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing. She was born January 6, 1937 in Carlton County, Minnesota to Clyde and Anna (Anderson) Oswell. Loretta grew up near Mahtowa where she attended Black Hoof Valley Country School, Mahtowa Public School and graduated from Barnum High School in 1954. On September 17, 1955 she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Sydney Dahlin at the Mahtowa Lutheran Church. They made their home in Barnum for a few years and Loretta worked at the Carlton County Courthouse. Loretta and Syd moved to Cambridge and raised their five boys. Loretta was a longtime active member of Cambridge Lutheran Church taking part in Women’s Mission, Quilting Club, Sewing Club, Local Global Outreach and Christian Women’s Group. She was active with Women’s Circle both local and state levels and she helped organize the first MN Area ELCA. Loretta was also involved with Border Belle’s Homemakers, was on the Moody School Board, the County Extension Committee, the Birthday Club and neighborhood Bible Study Group. She enjoyed sewing for her family and many others, including wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses. She also loved going camping with their camping group throughout the United States and spending winters in Hawaii. Loretta and Syd celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on September 17th. She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Brian in 1974 and Bryce in 1980, brothers-in-law Bob and Buck Dahlin. Loretta is survived by her husband Syd, sons Brad (Karen) Dahlin of Texas, Brett (Anne) Dahlin of Colorado, Barry (Penny) Dahlin of Ramsey, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, brothers Larry (Sandy) Oswell of St. Cloud, Rich (MaryAnn) Oswell of Cambridge, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Masks are required. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge. Memorials preferred to Lutheran World Relief.
