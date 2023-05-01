Loren Campbell of Rush City passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Burnett Medical Center in Grantsburg, Wisconsin at the age of 62.
Loren Earl Campbell was born March 30, 1961 to Earl and Mary (Fedor) Campbell in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Loren is survived by his wife Cathy Campbell of Rush City; sons Mark (Calandra) Revering of Brooklyn Park, David (Jesma) Revering of Apple Valley; grandchildren Bella (Johnny), Lani, Jenzen, Jazarah; great-grandchildren Johnny, Nola, Nyla; sister Kay Evans of Sauk Centre, Cindy (Don) Alpert of Richardson, North Dakota; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Mary Campbell; brothers Sid Campbell, Robby Tanner; brother-in-law Wally Evans.
Funeral services for Loren 3 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023 with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to the service all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
