Lois Anderson, age 86, of Minneapolis, passed away August 25, 2020 of complications from Parkinson’s and complex coronary artery diseases. Preceded in death by husband, M. Charles; and parents Oliver and Marjorie (nee Strait) Ledin. Lois grew up in Cambridge, MN, where she was valedictorian of her high school class. She studied piano at the MacPhail School in Minneapolis and was talented enough to place second in the Minneapolis Aquatennial music contest as a teen and later work as a church pianist/organist while still in high school. She earned a BS in biology from Gustavus Adolphus College and later a PhD in Psychology from the University of Minnesota. After receiving her PhD, she worked in the field of public policy analysis in both private practice and for the Minnesota Department of Administration. She spent the last two decades of her career as the staff psychologist for the Minnesota State Services for the Blind. After retirement, Lois and Charlie took numerous trips to Scandinavia where they researched family genealogy in Sweden and met many relatives. She also studied Swedish language for many years at the American Swedish Institute. Lois spent the last 14 years of her life battling Parkinson’s Disease. She faced this challenge with determination and constant optimism. She was grateful for the support provided by her physicians and her friends at Club Create at the Struthers Parkinson’s Center. Survived by son, Andrew; brother, Ralph (Diana) Ledin; sister, Janice (Russell) Michaletz; much loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends. A very brief committal service will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on Friday, October 2nd. For more details, please contact son Andrew at 612-501-5859. A more substantial celebration of Lois’ life will occur once public health conditions improve. Memorials preferred to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church (North Mpls.) or to the donor’s choice.
