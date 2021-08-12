Lois Marie Tureen, age 89, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing, Cambridge, MN. A celebration of Lois’s life will be held at Cambridge Lutheran Church, 621 Old N. Main St., Cambridge on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the church to share memories. Memorials in her memory are preferred to the Cambridge Lutheran Church or Cambridge Dollars for Scholars. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge, 763-689-2244.
