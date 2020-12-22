Lois M. Tureen

Lois Marie Tureen, 89, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing. She was born March 29, 1931 in Paynesville, MN to Herbert and Florence (Gandrud) Kruger. The family lived in Regal, MN before moving to Arlington where the parents opened a clothing store. Lois was confirmed at the Methodist Church in Arlington. She attended grade school in Arlington and went on to attend Arlington High School where she was active in the band, choir, played piano, school plays and worked on the school newspaper. She graduated high school in 1949 and went on to attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. She graduated in 1953 with a degree in Physical Education and Health. While in college, she met Gerard “Jerry” Tureen and they were married August 18, 1956 at the Methodist Church in Arlington. They moved to Cambridge and became members of Cambridge Lutheran Church in 1956. Lois taught for many years at Cambridge-Isanti High School. In 1972, she organized the first official Girl’s High School Sports in Cambridge-Isanti High School history. Not long after, the team attended the first large track event called the “Trackorama.” In 1984, the track team won their first of four consecutive Conference Track and Field championships, including the Section 7AA title in 1985. Lois coached individual State Champions in the shot put and high jump. Lois retired from teaching and coaching in 1990. In 2002, she was inducted into the Minnesota High School Track and Field Hall of Fame and in 2017 was inducted into the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets Hall of Fame. Lois was an active member of Cambridge Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir, played in the handbell choir, taught Faithfully Fit Forever, volunteered on committees and worked at the front desk answering the phone. She enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling with friends. She loved to be around people and especially loved her Cambridge Lutheran Church family. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jerry in 1997. Lois is survived by her brother James Kruger and sister-in-law Dorothy “Dotty” Kruger of Edina, special cousin Jean (Roger) Anderson of Cambridge, as well as many other cousins, relatives and friends. Memorials in her memory are preferred to the Cambridge Lutheran Church Handbell Choir and Cambridge-Isanti Dollars for Scholars. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. A Public Remembrance Service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
