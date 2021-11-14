Lois Louise Strelow

Lois Louise (Kahle) Strelow, of Mora, formerly of Braham, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. She was 86 years old.
Lois is preceded in death by her beloved husband Marlyn, her parents, granddaughter Misty Strelow, and great grandson Charles Boudreau.
She is survived by her children, Steven (Jean), Marie (Kevin) Nelson, Randy (Linda), Jillayne (Roger) Newton, Bradley (Julie), Dale, David (Cheryl), and Melissa (Thomas) Larabee; 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; brother Myron (Barb) Kahle; sister Eunice (Gene) Weckwerth; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Mora. Rev. Anthony Cloose will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Honorary urn bearers are Jeremy Newton, Joshua Newton, Matthew Newton, Aaron Nelson, Nathan Strelow, Seth Strelow, Anthony Strelow, Ryan Strelow, Derek Strelow and Kelston Larabee. Inurnment will be held immediately following the services at the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
