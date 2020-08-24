Lois Jeanne Parson, of Braham, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Mora, MN. She was 80 years old. Lois was born on November 25, 1939 in Hinckley, MN to Gerald and Alice (Peterson) Bailey. Lois graduated from Hinckley High School in 1957 and took some post-secondary courses at Augsburg College. While working at the Mora Clinic, Lois’ friend and co-worker, Ardis, introduced her to her brother, Jean. Jean and Lois married shortly after and became lifelong partners. They were later blessed with three children; Sheryl, Mike and Kyja and later three grandchildren; Taylor and Marisa (Sheryl’s) and Kaden (Kyja’s) plus one great-grandchild due in December (Taylor’s). Lois loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, watching and feeding her birds (and chasing critters), crafting, and sharing her talents with others. She was a paraprofessional at Braham Area Schools for nearly 32 years and touched countless lives in that time. Lois had a deep faith in our Lord and passion for music. Since her early years, Lois was always involved in something at her church from music programs (singing, directing, worship and music committee) to teaching (Sunday school, Bible camp) to most recently teaching Confirmation for the past two years. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jean, sister Ruth Ann Anderson, and brother Donald Bailey. She is survived by her children, Sheryl Parson (Collin Donner), Mike Parson (Kelly Brady), and Kyja (John) Noraas; grandchildren, Taylor Anderson, Marisa Anderson, and Kaden Lucas; brother, Richard (Joyce) Bailey; brothers-in-law, Wayne (Caryll) Parson, Don (Judy) Parson, and David Anderson; sister-in-law Marjorie Parson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Julie Beck officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held half hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. PLEASE NOTE: Due to CDC recommendations regarding gatherings, FACE MASKS will be MANDATORY at the services for Lois. Please be aware of the need to keep social distance, and not coming if you are sick or at risk (e.g. elderly, immune-compromised). The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting the Braham Lutheran facebook page to watch the service live at 2 p.m. on Friday or anytime after. Online condolences can be made for those who cannot attend at www.aifuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.