Lois Diane Moses

Lois Moses passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones in North Branch at the age of 95.
Lois Diane Challeen was born to William and Grace Challeen in Duluth, Minnesota.
Lois graduated from Pine City High School. She continued her education at Macalester College and earned a bachelor's degree in business education. Her first job after college was with the McGuire Law Office in Rush City. Later she taught in the Man Power Program in Pine City, at Pine Technical College, and at Rush City High School. In addition to teaching, Lois enjoyed her faith life, being with family and friends, reading, sewing, fishing, and hunting.
Lois is survived by her children Bill Moses (Roger Pare) of Rush City, Sandy (Dennis) Kaufmann of Rush City, Jerry Moses of Lindstrom; grandsons Andrew Kaufmann of Rush City, Alex Moses of East Bethel; siblings Sally Johnson of Shelton, WA, Jon (Sandy) Challeen of Green Bay, WI; sisters-in-law Jean Challeen of Alexandria, Norma Moses of Rush City; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents William and Grace Challeen; husband Marlyn Moses; siblings baby boy Challeen, William Challeen, Jr., Karin (Charles) Machacek, Gary (LeAnn) Challeen; in-laws Richard Johnson, Rodney (Mattie) Moses, Wadia "Bill" (Grace) Moses, Harry (Catherine) Moses, Kenny (Peggy) Moses, Erma (Otto) Goebel, Verona ("Muggs") Ordner, Adrian "Smokey" (Leora) Moses, Darcy Moses, Richard "Dickey" Moses.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Lois: 2 PM, Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Memorials may be directed to: The First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City, P.O. Box 73, Rush City, MN 55069-0073 or Rush City Food Shelf, P.O. Box 178, Rush City, MN 55069-0178.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
