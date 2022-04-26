Lois D. Lund of Braham (formerly of Cambridge), died peacefully at Elmhurst Commons Assisted Living on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the age of 75 following a brief battle with cancer.
Lois was born at her grandparent's farm on June 5, 1946 to Earl and Verna (Nordstrom) Harmon of Grantsburg, WI. After attending grades 1-2 at Freya Country School, she attended public school, graduating from Grantsburg High School in 1964.
Lois moved to Cambridge with her family in 1965. She was married to Lyle Lund in 1966. From that union, daughters Michelle and Melissa were born. She lived her entire adult life in Cambridge, until moving to Braham in 2014.
Lois was a lover of many things. First and foremost, she loved God and his son Jesus. She was a member of North Isanti Baptist Church. Lois also loved her family. She was proud of coming from a large family with eight siblings, and her love for her children and grandchildren was never-ending. Lois loved to sing, and she sang wherever she went. She sang in the church choir for many years. Lois also loved to bake, and was well known by many for her cookies and caramel rolls. Lois had a gift for remembering phone numbers and people's birthdays. She had a great sense of humor and was always cracking jokes. She would always look forward to her annual fishing trip with her siblings.
Lois was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle; her parents Earl and Verna Harmon; brothers Glen, Larry, and Brad Harmon; brothers-in-law David Erbstoesser and David Johnson; and nephews Joe and Tom Harmon.
Lois is survived by her daughter Melissa (Jay) Pierson of Cambridge; grandchildren Tana Pekarek, Gaven, Alex, Sydney and Jack Hutchens; great granddaughter Rylee Yescavage; sisters Ardyce Erbstoesser of Monticello, Karen (Vern) Anderson of Cambridge, Verle Johnson of North Branch; brothers Marvin (Hannah) Harmon of Conway, AR, Gordon Harmon of Spring Valley, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service 2 PM, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at North Isanti Baptist Church with Pastor Travis Blake as officiant. Special music by Eben and Barb Gillespie. Pianist Margo Crook. Pallbearers: grandsons Gaven, Alex, and Jack Hutchens, nephews Bo and Jay Anderson, and son-in-law Jay Pierson. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice and Elmhurst Commons Assisted Living. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
