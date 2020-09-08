Lois A. Jensen

Lois Alma Jensen, 92, of Cambridge, MN passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Cambridge Medical Center. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Einer; daughters Kathy Bohman and Paula Hoffman; sisters Adell Offerdahl and Evelyn Solberg; brothers Palmer, Robert, Darrell and Rodney Hanson; great-grandson Nolan Savage. She is survived by her daughter Cindy (David) Miller of St. Cloud; sons-in-law Bob Bohman of Cambridge, Randy Hoffman of East Bethel; grandchildren Laura Rodriguez, Nathan Savage, Nicole Miller, Russell and Chris Carlson, Aliesha Boettcher, Steven Bakken; many great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth (Phyllis) Hanson of Arizona; as well as many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church of Rush Point. Interment in the church cemetery. Please RSVP at www.carlsonlillemoen.com as there is a limit of 45 people who may attend the service. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
