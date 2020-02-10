Lois A. Colliander

Lois (Anderson) Colliander was a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, homemaker, farmer, and volunteer. She enjoyed her family, in particular her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her grand puppies. Lois was born October 20, 1931 to John H. and Esther (Lundblad) Anderson on a farm outside of Pine City. She passed away February 5, 2020 at the age of 88 years. She was the youngest of six daughters. Most important in Lois’s life, was her family. Lois married Lloyd Colliander on September 12, 1954 and they were married for almost 54 years when Lloyd past away in 2008. They enjoyed their many years together on their farm outside of Harris, MN. They raised their two children, teaching them right from wrong and a very strong work ethic. Together, Lloyd and Lois successfully ran their dairy farm, helped in the community and enjoyed life. Lois would bake and cook for the family and farm helpers, help with farm chores, run Lowell and Linda to school activities, volunteer at church and many other activities. As they retired from dairy farming, Lois rejoined the work world by joining the team at Hardees in Cambridge. She enjoyed working with others and getting away from the farm until they closed the doors when she was 72. Lois loved traveling with Lloyd and later with Linda when he passed. She also enjoyed going to Lowell and Lori’s cabin. Her other passions included feeding the birds, playing with animals, being outside and going for walks, going out to eat, and music with her friends on Saturday nights in the summer. Lois is survived by her son Lowell (Lori) Colliander of Maplewood; daughter Linda (David) Murray of Eagan; grandchildren Loren (Amy) Colliander of Oakdale, Lindsey Colliander (Taylor Swartwood) of St. Paul, DJ Murray of Hopkins, Gabe Murray of Boston, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren Keira, Hannah, Charlotte, Faye, Sean and Noah; brothers-in-law Pete Moline of Harris, Marvin Heller of St. Paul; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Esther Anderson; husband Lloyd Colliander; siblings Shirley (Mel) O’Brien, Alice (Frank) Mattson, Mildred Anderson and Eileen Anderson. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at The Shores of Lake Phalen for all of the love and care they gave Lois during her time at their facility. They treated her like family and showed her much love. Also a thank you to Intrepid Hospice Care for their special care of Lois over the last few months. You made her life more pleasant and gave her such compassion and care. Funeral services were celebrated for Lois: 3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Fish Lake Lutheran Church, Harris, Minnesota with visitation and reviewal one hour prior. Interment was in the Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery next to the church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
