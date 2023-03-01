Linda M. Forschen

Linda Marie Forschen, 76, of Bradford passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Cambridge Medical Center.
She was born January 14, 1947 in Stanchfield, MN to Arnold and Marie (Halling) Englund. Linda grew up in Bradford where she attended country school and later attended school in Cambridge.
On March 20, 1965 she was united in marriage to George Forschen in Milaca. They made their home near Bradford where they raised their son David. Linda worked at various places around the Cambridge and Princeton areas including the Cambridge Egg Plant, Golden Nugget Café, Plastech, and Blue Fox Tackle until it closed.
Linda and George loved to go fishing and they followed the Englund family of stock car racers, attending many races throughout the state. She enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions and had her own stand at the Pine City Flea Market where she sold many items. Linda could also be found playing bingo whenever and wherever she could.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George in December 2009, and sister-in-law Laurie Anderson.
Linda is survived by her son David (Denise) Forschen of Cambridge; siblings Bobby (Nancy) Englund of Pine City, Cindy (John) Shockman of Braham, Jerry (LeeAnn) Englund of Wahkon; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Gathering 2-5PM, Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Interment will be in Nicholas Cemetery in Spencer Brook in the Spring. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
