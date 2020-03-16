Linda L. Blazek

Linda Blazek passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home at the age of 73. Linda L. (Moulton) Blazek was born April 8, 1946 to Clyde and Norma (Holger) Moulton in Rush City, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Rush City. She attended and graduated from Rush City High School in 1964. Linda grew up as the oldest child of a farming family, this would come to define her life. She met her first husband, as many of the day did, at the Rush City Rollerdrome. They were married April 29, 1967 and shortly after they embarked on a farming career as well. To this union, they were blessed with four children, Bryan, Christine, Anita, and Jeri. Years later, feeling they had enough love to give, they added a fifth in Dean. Tragedy would strike as Gerald was lost to a farming accident in 1985. Linda would continue the farm as the steady presence she was. Through this community she would meet and marry Roger Blazek on February 17, 1989. Together they continued raising their families and were partners to the end in their farming operation. Linda was a 4-H leader and a teacher of life skills. She had a subtle way of guiding us all through the challenges of life. Linda was an avid quilter, having made some 30 plus over the last few years and enjoyed going to quilt shows and quilt trips. Roger and Linda both enjoyed the antique thrashing shows, tractor pulls and county fairs. They enjoyed watching the kids and grandkids show 4-H animals, play in school bands and participate in other various activities. Linda is survived by her husband Roger Blazek of Rush City; children Bryan (Susie) Kelling of Olathe, Kansas, Anita Kelling (Jay Koelsch) of St. Paul, Jeri (Dan) Lindahl of Lindstrom, Dean Kelling of St. Cloud, Keith (Tracy) Blazek of Rush City, Denise Blazek (Mitch Kleingartner) of Beulah, North Dakota, Kim Tiber of Brainerd; mother Norma Moulton of Rush City; 10 grandchildren; siblings Robert (Brenda) Moulton of Cambridge, Jonathan (Pat) Moulton of Rush City, Richard Moulton (Kristi Frost) of Kasson, Leila (Steve) Horazdovsky of Vadnais Heights, Peggy (Peter) Johnson of Rush City; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Linda is preceded in death by her father Clyde Moulton, husband Gerald Kelling and daughter Christine Kelling. Reverend Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Linda at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18th at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal will take place from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17th and also one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The interment will take place in the First Lutheran Cemetery at Rush City. Arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Olson Funeral Chapel
115 West fourth St
Rush City, MN 55069
Mar 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Olson Funeral Chapel
115 West fourth St
Rush City, MN 55069
