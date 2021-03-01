Linda Kay Barr passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. She was 61 years old. Born December 24, 1959 in St. Paul. In 1968, her family moved to the Friesland/ Sandstone area where she attended Hinckley and Sandstone schools. In her later years, she never stayed in any one place for long, she liked to leave her everlasting mark and move on to her next adventure. Some of her adventures included working as a tree farmer, manager of a greenhouse, working at the St. Croix state park, as a caregiver and Klesk metal stamping. She was a lover of nature and being able to walk around barefoot. Taking pictures was one of her favorite past times, and she would never pass up the chance to dance to a live band or sit around a bonfire. She always loved to make a person smile and being with her family and grandkids always put a smile on her face. She is preceded in death by her mother Virginia Stuck, sister Lea Anne Klien, aunt Sandy Barr, and grandson Mason Bork. Linda is survived by father Lester Stuck of Sandstone; sisters Debbie (Paul) Meyer of Askov, Donna Olson of Hinckley, Kari (Randy) Mans of Hinckley; sons Nathan Bork of Hinckley, Travis (Kasey) Bork of Sandstone; many grandkids, nieces and nephews. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tatting Methven Chapel in Hinckley, Minnesota. Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota.
