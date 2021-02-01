Lillis K. Gjertson

Lillis Kathleen (Pouti) Gjertson, age 74 of Harris passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in St. Paul, MN. Lilis was born on November 28, 1946 in Minneapolis to parents, Edward and Lillian (Maki) Pouti. She worked as a Registered Nurse most of her life, Lil touched many people throughout her life. Working at Regions Hospital (then Ramsey), a traveling nurse in Florida and then finally retiring as a nurse at the MN Correctional Facility in Rush City. Lil was passionate about helping people and animals, loved music, crafting and was an avid reader. Preceded in death by husband Richard, son Erik Banks, parents Edward Pouti and Lillian (Maki). Survived by sister Karen Mills, Brother Bob Pouti, daughter Jennifer (Banks) (Jim) McGill, step children Jennifer (Gjertson) (Curt) Friemann and Jeff Gjertson; as well as grandchildren Austin Ross, Hunter Michalski, Nathan Ross, Courtney Friemann, Levi Ross, Cayla Friemann and Joseph McGill. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Stark. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
