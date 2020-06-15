Leslie “Les” William Lindquist of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 peacefully in his home at the age of 79. Les was born on December 23, 1940 in Bertha, Minnesota to Roy and Erma (nee Gilbertson) Lindquist. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1958 and a few short years later enlisted in the military. After leaving the military in February 1966, he had a handful of jobs: driving a milk truck, driving a truck for Cambridge Egg Co., working at CenterPoint Energy, and driving truck for Bauerly Brothers. On July 3, 1975, he married Marlys Bernice Bliss. They were married for 38 years. His hobbies included going to out to his shed, fishing, camping, watching westerns, seeing the grandkids, and visiting with friends. He is survived by his six step-children Keith Weston of Isanti, Cindy (Dean) Christensen of Stanchfield, Linda (Mike) Boster of Isanti, Debra (Greg) Anderson, Dale (Brooke Tassoni) Treichel of Edina, and Karen (Bruce) Westberg of Cambridge; 13 grandchildren Isaac Weston, Nathan (Michelle) Weston, Evyn Weston, Levi Boster, Leanna Boster, Rachel (Justin) Morris, Gregory (Larissa) Anderson, Tessa (Brandon) Sletten, Josephine Tassoni, Beatrice Tassoni, Simon Tassoni, Lydia Westberg, and Amanda Westberg; seven great-grandchildren Ayden, Amelia and Jamie Weston, Ethan Anderson, Hazel and Adelynn Morris, and Brandon Sletten Jr. Also survived by his sister Cheryl Sauter of Bismarck, ND; his sisters-in-law, Charlotte Lindquist of Cambridge and Lois Bliss of Mora and brother-in-law Lowell (Jeanine) Bliss of Burnsville and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Marlys Lindquist, parents Roy and Erma Lindquist, brother Dennis “Link” Lindquist, brothers-in-law Glen Sauter and Raymond Bliss and three grandsons Zachary Weston, Travis, and Shaun Anderson. A visitation will be held at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St., Cambridge, 763-689-2244 on Saturday, June 20th from 3-7 p.m. with military honors at 7 p.m. A burial will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling Cemetery.
Leslie "Les" W. Lindquist
Beloved Father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.