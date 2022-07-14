LeRoy Larson of Rush City passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home at the age of 81.
LeRoy Charles Larson was born May 1, 1941 to Charles and Florence (Hageman) Larson in Rush City, Minnesota.
LeRoy grew up in the Rush City area on "the farm." On July 28, 1962, he married the love of his life, LouAnn Corrier and to this marriage six children were born.
LeRoy went to school to be a Welder/Fabricator and worked in this field until he retired. He enjoyed farming, tractors, his cows, snowmobiling, old cars and his family. He loved his sweets baked by his loving wife, anything chocolate was his favorite. LeRoy also enjoyed watching his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids play sports.
LeRoy is survived by his loving wife LouAnn Larson of Rush City (they were 2 weeks shy of being married for 60 years); daughters LaRayne (Mark) Witte of Rush City, LaDez (Justin) Gerber of Burnsville, LaTisha (Jay) Pierson of Braham; 7 grandchildren Amber Witte (Jeff Gelking), Alysha Mold (Chris Bergerson), Adelia, Royce and Waylon Pierson, Alexandra and Brooke Gerber; 4 great-grandchildren Jada and Leah Hudlow, Landon and Lola Mold; brother Jerry Larson of Rush City; sisters Darlene Hall of St. Croix Falls, Joyce (Brad) McAbee of Cushing, WI.; brother-in-law Jay (Janie) Corrier of Rush City; sister-in-law Sally Corrier of Fargo, ND.; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Florence Larson; children Lonnie Larson, LaDonna Larson, LaDean Larson; brother Leslie Larson; sister Carol Splittstoser.
Reverend Tim Renstrom officiated at funeral services for LeRoy at 11 a.m.; Monday July 18, 22 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal held from 2-5 p.m.; Sunday July 17, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral And Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel.
