Leone Peterson

Leone Grace Peterson passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Port Isabel, Texas. She was 96 years old.
She was born on July 24, 1925 to George and Esther Scott on their farm in Fieldon Township in Watonwan County. She married Harold Peterson on August 27, 1944 and celebrated 70 years of marriage until his death in 2015. Together they had three children, Karen, Robert and Mark; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. They lived in Welcome, MN, Harris, MN and Mission, TX.
She loved babies, square dancing, gardening, quilting, and fishing. She was also a devout Christian and is celebrating in heaven with her Lord and many loved ones.
A memorial service and interment will be held in the spring at First Lutheran Church in Harris, MN.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. South Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas 78586.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.