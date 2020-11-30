Leo McKenzie passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. Leo was born August 18, 1935 in Osceola, Wisconsin to Thomas and Lucy (Berg) McKenzie. He was the fourth of six children. Leo was baptized in the Catholic Church in Farmington, Wisconsin. He attended school in Balsam Lake and graduated in 1954. Enlisting in the army in 1956, he severed in Germany. After his discharge, he worked for 3-M and Ford Motor Company. On June 20, 1959, he married Dorothy Doenz. Leo and Dorothy purchased their dairy farm in 1961 and farmed until retirement. They were blessed with eight children. Leo was an active member of several local and state dairy organizations. After retirement, Leo enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, running for farm equipment parts or getting together with friends and family to play cards. Leo enjoyed playing Cribbage with his youngest grandchildren Tom and Keely. Leo cared for his family very much. He told his children on many occasions how much he appreciated Dorothy’s great care of him as his health declined. Many thanks go out to the Hospice team for their care and support. Leo is survived by his loving wife Dorothy; sons: John (Corinne) McKenzie, Dale (Sandy) McKenzie, Jerry Mckenzie, Donny (Tina) McKenzie; daughters: Theresa (Brian) Carlson, Annette (Dennis) Teich; grandchildren: Danae (Jake) Bartes, Kristin (Marc) Leonard, Sister Mary Angela McKenzie, Laura (Anthony) Filaski, Sister Mary Patrick McKenzie, Brother Philip McKenzie, Caroline McKenzie, Kayla Teich, Jenna Teich, Ryan Teich, Jason (Julia) Teich, Thomas McKenzie, Keely McKenzie; great-grandchildren: Grace Bartes, Wyatt Bartes, Kate Leonard; siblings: Clarence (June) McKenzie, Pat Parmer; brothers-in-law: Bill Pfannes, Jack (Marlene) Doenz, Raymond (Kathy) Doenz, Elmer (Anna) Doenz, Ernie Doenz; sisters–in-law: Marilyn McKenzie, Yvonne McKenzie, Jean (Jim) Slade, Janet (Larry) Rogers; many nieces, nephews and friends. Leo was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Lucy McKenzie; in-laws John and Leona Doenz; sons Allan and Thomas McKenzie; great-grandson Logan Bartes; siblings: Francis McKenzie, Lawrence McKenzie, Mary Pfannes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lee (Leona) Christiansen, Bob (Marie) Adrian, Dennis (Lorraine) Schultz, Joe Parmer; many other dear nieces and nephews. Deacon Gene Biever celebrated funeral services for Leo: 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held Sunday, November 29 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the service. The interment took place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pine City. Memorials in Leo’s memory may be directed to: Immaculate Conception Church, Pine City or American Diabetes Association. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.