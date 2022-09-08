Leo Anderson passed away at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on July 20, 2022 at the age of 72.
Leo was born January 17, 1950 to Curtis and Leona (Linder) Anderson of North Branch, Minnesota. He grew up alongside 6 other siblings in North Branch and attended the North Branch Schools. His younger years were spent being wild, fast and breaking all the rules. Leo was social, well liked and had many friends wherever he went.
He honorably served in the US Army during Vietnam 1968-1970.
Leo's second marriage was to Debra "Debbie" (Campbell) Anderson, together they had 3 children who they raised primarily in the North Branch area, with some early years spent living in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Leo was a self-taught, skilled carpenter. He worked on countless builds throughout his life from Minnesota to Alaska. He loved being able to take drives and pointing out which buildings he had worked on. Organizing his tools and starting projects around the house was truly a lifelong passion. Spending time with his son Neil had to be his most favorite pastime, and when they got their fishing boat out on the lake it was the absolute best day! Whenever his health would permit, Leo was outdoors messing around in something--growing gardens, flower beds, cutting grass, raking leaves, plowing snow, or hanging a million Christmas lights.
The role that filled Leo's heart with the most joy was being Grandpa. He dearly loved his grandchildren and cherished any time they had together. He was fond of pulling pranks, had a fun easy-going spirit and loved to make people laugh. Whether it was getting dressed up in goofy costumes, singing/dancing, drawing or playing crazy instruments bought at garage sales-when Grandpa came pulling up in the driveway it was sure to be a fun afternoon.
Leo is survived by his siblings: sister Kay Johnson, brother Lane (Bonnie) Anderson, sister Betty (Roger) Robbins, sister Vana Scheele, brother Cody (partner Steve) Anderson all residing in North Branch, daughter from first marriage Jenny (Robert) DeVries of Omaha, NE; former wife Debra (Campbell) Anderson of North Branch, daughter Stacey (Chris) Persons of Bakersfield, CA, daughter Glenda (Jim) Schmidt of Rush City, son Neil Anderson of Cambridge; grandchildren: Nate (Sarah) DeVries, Amber Devries, Drew Persons, Madison Schmidt, Tegan Schmidt; many nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents Curtis Anderson and Leona (Linder) Rumple; brother Larry Anderson.
Visitation: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 5 p.m., at Restoration Church in Rush City.
Pastor Cary Johnson will officiate an informal service for Leo starting at 6 p.m. Dinner immediately to follow at the church.
Veteran's Honor Burial: 9:30 a.m.; Friday, September 23, 2022 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Meet in Assembly Area #6.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral And Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.