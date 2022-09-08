Leo Anderson passed away at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on July 20, 2022 at the age of 72.

Leo was born January 17, 1950 to Curtis and Leona (Linder) Anderson of North Branch, Minnesota. He grew up alongside 6 other siblings in North Branch and attended the North Branch Schools. His younger years were spent being wild, fast and breaking all the rules. Leo was social, well liked and had many friends wherever he went.

