Lee H. Debele, age 74 of North Branch, MN, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Irving and Dorothy, brother Arlin, sister-in-law Donna, brother-in-law Jeff, and nephew Dean. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Lynn, sister Elaine (Del), sister Eloise, brother Larry (Dee), sister-in-law Emily, daughter Dawn (Jeff), daughter Tammy (Josh), grandchildren Taylor, Blake, Marissa, and Gavin as well as many family and friends. Lee was a retired school teacher from North Branch Middle school. Lee enjoyed his retirement spending time with his family and friends. He kept busy with his love of the outdoors by hunting, fishing and golfing. He was an active member in his church Salem Lutheran of Oxford Township. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. A private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Family Pathways of North Branch. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
