Lawrence “Larry” L. Cannon, 85, of Isanti passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing. He was born September 22, 1935 in Claremont, SD to Robert and Mabel (Kischner) Cannon. He grew up in South Dakota and attended school in Pierpont, SD. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in active duty from August 1954 to July 1958. Larry continued in the Navy Reserves and retired after serving 29 years. On March 2, 1985, he married Beverly Bowles in Minneapolis. Larry worked over 30 years as a repairman and truck loader for the Ford Motor Plant in St. Paul. He enjoyed playing cards, and especially cribbage. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Orville, James, Robert and Charley. Larry is survived by his wife Beverly of Isanti; daughter Dianne (Kent) Archerd of Shakopee; son Michael (Renee) Cannon of South Carolina; step daughters Lonnie Wiederhoeff of Eau Claire, WI, Janice (Randy) Onstad of Minneapolis, Jill Schaumburger of Minneapolis; step son James Schaumburger of Isanti; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
