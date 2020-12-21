Lawrence "Larry" H. Seiffert

Lawrence “Larry” Seiffert, 88, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing. Larry was a man who loved God, his family, his church and all kinds of people. Later in life, Larry struggled with health issues that brought some significant restrictions to a man who loved hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing and woodworking. Yet, his firm belief in God never wavered. His family now rejoices that he is once again enjoying a healthy active life in heaven. Larry was born to the late Arthur and Bernice (Larsen) Seiffert in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 9, 1932. At the age of one, he moved with his parents to Cable, Wisconsin where he attended elementary and high school. Following high school, he attended and graduated from Superior State College with a degree in secondary education. While in college, Larry met Mariette Feero at an Inter-varsity Christian Fellowship event. They were married on September 2, 1956 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Larry and Mariette raised four daughters. Larry felt the call on his life to go into full time pastoral ministry during his final year of college. He attended Bethel Seminary and graduated with a degree in theology in 1957. During his many years as a pastor, he served Converge (formerly the Baptist General Conference) churches in Glenwood, Cook and Stanchfield, Minnesota. His last 12 years of full-time ministry were spent as the Executive District Minister in the Great Lakes Conference (a region of Converge). He spent his retirement years in Cambridge, Minnesota where he and Mariette were active in many different capacities at First Baptist Church. The last 16 months of his life were lived at GracePointe Crossing where he continued to spread the love of God. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine Husmann, and daughter Tracy Anderson. He is survived by his wife Mariette; three daughters Bonnie (Scott) Laugen, Barbara (Tim) Holmberg, and Brenda (Bradd) Strelow; son-in-law Rusty Anderson; four sisters Charlotte (George) LaMonica, Jean (Gene) Vandewalker, Janette (Roger) Anderson and Marlys (Robert) Bickett; brother Bruce (Lisa) Seiffert. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, whom he prayed for on a daily basis, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are preferred to the Lawrence and Mariette Sieffert Scholarship for Church Planters at Bethel Seminary, c/o Barb Holmberg, 3085 317th Avenue NE, Cambridge, MN 55008. The family will hold a Private Memorial Service at a later date. Interment will be in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
