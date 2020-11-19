Larry Mach, age 92, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Larry was born May 15, 1928 in Pine City to Thomas and Emilia (Broz) Mach. He was the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters and attended the Pine City School where he completed the eighth grade. Larry worked at various companies such as Harvest International, American Motors and Whirlpool, until taking a position at the Rush City Municipal Liquor Store in 1966. He became the Manager and worked there until his retirement. He also graduated from upholstery school in 1956 and enjoyed doing upholstery as a side business throughout most of his life. On November 18, 1950, Larry was married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in St. Paul to M. Carolyn (Toni) Mach. The couple moved in with Larry’s parents in Rush City and Larry left to go into the Army and he served in the Korean War. Larry and Toni had two children; Pamela Marlene (Penny) and Richard Thomas (Ricky). Larry enjoyed annual fishing trips to Canada, bird hunting, watching football 365 days a year, listening to classic country music, and playing bingo and spending time with his family and friends. Larry stayed active riding his bike around town and upholstering furniture for his family. Larry was known for baking the perfect apple pie and he passed this gift onto his grandson, Brian. Larry is survived by his children: Penny (Greg) Wiener of Pine City and Ricky Mach of Rush City; 6 grandchildren: Amy Jo (Brian) Carlson of Parker, CO, Patty (Jake) Allen of Pine City, Heather (Sarah) Wiener of Long Beach, CA, Brian (Nikki) Wiener of Pine City, Angel (Jared) Wilson of Raymond, MO, and Anna Johnson of New York Mills; 9 great-grandchildren; Arielle (Adam) Levine, Alexander Carlson, Allison (Tristan) Legler, Emilie Skluzacek, Jacob Allen Jr, Madeleine Wiener, Maddox Wiener, Wyatt Wilson and Kenna Johnson; and one great-great-grandchild Hallie Levine. Larry was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Emma Mach; wife Toni Mach; 10 siblings. Funeral services for Larry: 11 a.m.; Saturday, December 12, 2020 with a time of visitation and reviewal planned from 4-8 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, and also one hour prior to the service all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
