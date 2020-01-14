Lawrence Luke Larson, 79, of Harris passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Larry was born March 24, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Elmer and Isabelle (Murray) Larson. He grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from South High School in 1958. On February 10, 1962, he was united in marriage to Loucresha Joy Patraw in Minneapolis. They lived in Minneapolis and had one son Loren. In 1973, they bought a farm in rural Harris and have lived there ever since. Along with operating his hobby farm, he worked in the steel industry for 35 years at Paper Calmenson/IPSCO from which he retired. He enjoyed working on his hobby farm, raising dairy goats, and spending time with his family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Marge (William) Vanderbilt, Marian (Speed) Melich, Phyllis (Milton) Daline, Norman Larson, Helen (Gilbert) Nielson, Shirley (Robert) Smith and Jean Fuerstenberg. He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years Loucresha; son Loren and wife Dr. Deb Larson of Stanchfield; four grandchildren Justine, Grant, Madelyn and Nathaniel Larson; brother-in-law Edward Fuerstenberg; sister-in-law Diane Larson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. No formal services will be held. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Lawrence L. Larson
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.