JoAnn LaVonne Nascene, age 88, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother went to be with her Lord while under the care of Ecumen Hospice on March 8, 2022.
LaVonne was born to Gunnard and Esther Carlson at home on June 18, 1933 and raised on the family's dairy farm in Brunswick Township, near Coin, MN in Kanabec County. She attended Coin School and Ogilvie High School. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis and worked as a phone operator for Northwestern Bell.
On August 3, 1954, LaVonne married the love of her life Sheldon Nascene and they moved to north Minneapolis where they started raising a family as Sheldon started a career as a national bank examiner. In 1965, Sheldon was transferred to Moorhead, MN and made the professional decision to buy a small bank and move the family to Winger, MN, population 196. LaVonne grew to love and appreciate the small town life and made many lifelong friends. She was constantly busy with Calvary Lutheran activities, bringing kids to sports and school events all while being a devoted wife and mother of four.
In 1973, the family moved to Pine City and headlong into the faith activities of Our Redeemer Lutheran. LaVonne always loved her church, Joy Circle, her Cursillo community and was an integral part of the annual Lutefisk dinner. She also played a major role in establishing Pine City's first Food Shelf, giving it its initial foothold at Our Redeemer. She and Sheldon were married 56 years until his passing in 2010.
Lavonne was so generous and sharp minded. She was gregarious, smart, beautiful and caring. She was a faithful steward and loved her family. During holidays and especially Christmas, she showed her abounding love to all around by going above and beyond, making it so special for everyone. She loved, was loved and we will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by parents Gunnard and Esther Carlson, brother Kenneth Carlson, sister-in-law Muriel Nascene, and husband Sheldon Nascene.
LaVonne is survived by children Kevin (LeeAnn) Nascene of Lindstrom, Sheryl Nascene of Cambridge, Kyle (Barb) Nascene of Pine City and Kim (Carmela) Nascene of Shakopee; grandchildren Dr. David (Dr. Shannon) Nascene of Edina, Paul Nascene of Hugo, Dr. Rachel (Luke) Ellis of Bayport, Tiffany Heisler of Duluth, Carissa and Kylie Nascene, PFC Westin Nascene, Sierra and Landon Nascene; great grandchildren Laurel, Sophie and Benjamin Nascene, Grant, Tate and Beau Ellis.
Pastor John Stiles officiated funeral services for LaVonne on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place in Hilltop Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
