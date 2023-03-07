LaVonne Annette Anderson went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2023, in McAllen, Texas.
LaVonne was born to Gordon and Ruth Thompson, on January 20, 1941, in Rockford, Illinois. LaVonne was 5 years old when her family moved from Rockford to Isanti, Minnesota. LaVonne attended Country School, and later graduated from Cambridge High School.
She married Allan J. Berg in April 1964, and had two children: Julene and Daniel.
LaVonne went through nursing school and became an LPN working in this field for several years. Her love and compassion for people was felt by everyone she cared for.
LaVonne married Adrian "Andy" Anderson in 2007. LaVonne retired from nursing and she and Andy spent their time serving the Lord with friends while wintering in Texas.
LaVonne loved music and for several years played the piano and the accordion at Karmel Covenant Church. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, LaVonne loved the Lord, and she never wavered from the strength she found in his love. She shared that same love with everyone that knew her.
Lavonne was preceded in death by her husband Allan, parents Gordon and Ruth, brothers Dwight Thompson and Douglas Thompson, brother-in-law Richard (Gaylen) Berg, brother-in-law Carl Bergstrom, sister-in-law Lora, nephews Shane White and Matthew Zaccone.
LaVonne is survived by her husband Adrian "Andy" Anderson; daughter Julene (John) Hollenkamp; granddaughters Madelyn and Margaret; son Daniel (Kelly) Berg; granddaughter Celia (Kyle) Arbuckle; great-granddaughter Wild Mae; grandson Jacob Berg; stepdaughter Jodi (Dan) Hallberg; step grandson Nate; stepdaughter Kara (Steve) Hviding; step grandsons Jack, Jonah, Isaac; brothers Darwin Thompson, Chuck (Sharon) Thompson; sisters LouElla (Sidney) White, Roselyn (Ron) Tonga, Carolyn (Jim) Zaccone; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Service at Karmel Covenant Church Saturday, April 14, 2023.
