LaVerne "Vern" H. Tischer

LaVerne Harold Tischer, 84 of Cambridge, formerly of Cedar, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born June 20, 1936 in Mankato, MN to William and Ida (Ratsch) Tischer. Vern was raised in Good Thunder and attended Rapidan High School, graduating in 1955. Following high school, he worked a short time at Kato Engineering before he began working for Great Northern Railroad, which would become BNSF. He worked as a switch foreman, retiring in 1998 after 42 years. On May 5, 1956, he was united in marriage to Emily Schull at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton, MN. They moved to Minneapolis when Vern started working for the railroad. After seven years, they moved to Cedar to raise their five children. Vern and Emily owned and operated Tischer’s Food Market in Cedar from 1970 – 1981. In November 1999, they moved to Cambridge and have been there since. Vern was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1964 and served as trustee for a few years. He was a member of the Cedar and East Bethel Lions Club. He loved fishing and fished his whole life. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson Jacob William Tischer, brother Walter Tischer, and brother-in-law Darrell Bohlke. Vern is survived by his wife Emily; children, Brenda (Kip) Brown of Garrison, Stanley (Janis) Tischer of New Auburn, WI, Steve (Melissa) Tischer of Princeton, Bonnie (Scott) Johnson of Cedar, Barb (Jeff) Oakley of Andover; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren with two on the way; brother Erwin (Rosie) Tischer of Good Thunder, MN, sister Elna Bohlke of North Mankato; as well as numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were 11 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Francis. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the Cedar Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
