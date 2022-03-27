L. Lawrence "Larry" Tollberg, age 98 of North Branch, passed away quietly on Friday, March 25, 2022 surrounded by the love and comfort of family in Plymouth, Minnesota and has been reunited with his beloved wife.
Larry was born on April 27, 1923 in North Branch, Minnesota. He met the Love of his life Dorothy Ann in elementary school, graduated from North Branch High School in 1941, and married Dorothy Ann on May 9, 1944 in Minneapolis. The majority of his working life was spent with the Greyhound Lines Bus Company until he semi-retired and drove bus for Holiday travel where he enjoyed regular trips to Alaska. His love for travel permeated his life. A bus converted into a motorhome carried Larry and Dorothy Ann to many adventures: visiting a vast multitude of friends and relatives (everybody loved him), camping at the State Fair, and traveling the country. His home was rarely lacking for friendly fun and games, good food, a ton of love... and lots of desserts! When he fully retired, he enjoyed having not only more time for friends and family, but also to pursue his other lifelong interests of reading the Bible, listening to country and southern gospel music, watching NASCAR, and driving his John Deere tractor on his hobby farm. He definitely lived life to its fullest.
Larry is survived by children: Ken, Gary (Lynn), and Janice (Dave); grandchildren: Julie (Jim), Todd (Lori), Amy, Dennis (Keri), and Derek (Katrina); and great-grandchildren: Joshua, Jessica, and Jasmine, Karina and Betsy, Shane and Bryce, and Katelynn, Alyssa, and Gracie.
He was preceded in his passing by wife Dorothy Ann; siblings: Muriel, Winfred, Dolores, and Adys; and daughter-in-law Sharon.
Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Kost Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Children's Shelter of Cebu, P.O. Box 247, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
