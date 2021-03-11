Larry Scheele of Forest Lake, formerly of Rush City, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Parmly on the Lake in Chisago City at the age of 77. Larry Robert Scheele was born May 20, 1943 to Leslie and Inez (Milliren) Scheele in Rush City, Minnesota. Larry attended school in Rush City and helped his parents on the Scheele farm. On October 21, 1961, Larry married Joan Johnston and to this union four children were born: Tim, Robert, JoAnne and Laurie. Larry continued to work on the family farm until 1976. He also worked at Twin Cities Milk, Federal Cartridge and Donovans as well as many other manufacturing jobs while owning his own semi-trucks. In 2003, Larry sold his home in Rush City and moved to Little Canada and then to St. Francis. He enjoyed muscle cars (especially his Ford Mustang Mach I), country music and snowmobiling. In his later years, Larry was an Allis Chalmers and tractor fanatic. He enjoyed entering his tractors in many contests and collected many prizes. In recent years, Larry would talk to everyone at Parmly on the Lake, his most recent residence, about his tractors. Everyone spoke of him as being such a character. He will be sadly missed by the staff at Parmly. Larry is survived by his children Tim (Kim) Scheele, Bob (Deb) Scheele, JoAnne Hawley and Laurie (Randy) Miller all of Rush City; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Travis (Sara) Haugrud, Myles and Hayley, Trevor (Katie Koppy) Haugrud, Tucker, Zach (Tori) Scheele, Lacey and John, Taylor (Nick Anglo) Scheele, Reagan and Easton, Blaine Scheele and Vinnie Scheele; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Inez Scheele; aunt Bernice (Leonard) Rothenbacher. Reverend Tim Renstrom will officiate at funeral services for Larry: 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021 with a time for family and friends to gather from 4-6 p.m. all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
