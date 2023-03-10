Larry Pickett Sr.

Larry Pickett Sr., age 72 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

Larry Pickett Sr. was born to Victor and Grace (Adams) Pickett on June 21, 1950. He was the youngest of six children and had it instilled upon him at a young age to always work hard and you will be rewarded for that hard work. His father died when he was around 10 years old and from that point on his siblings and himself worked for everything. He eventually got his auto body degree and worked in that field up until his retirement.

