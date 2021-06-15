Larry Alan Olson, 75 of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 21, 2021 from lung cancer. Larry was born on May 1, 1946 in Alexandria, MN to parents Earl Douglas Olson and Mary Lee Olson/Mabry. Larry graduated in 1964 from Rush City High School in Minnesota. Larry pursued many different occupations in his life, but the two that stood out the most for him were Slumberland Inc. and Home Depot. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Condon, son Chad Elick (Donna Elick), daughter Keri Blair (Ken Blair); granddaughters, Allison Condon, Clare Condon, Sierra Elick and Stella Blair; sisters, Debbie Miller, Connie Madsen, Jill Bolejack (Kevin Bolejack), Donna Kay (Terry Kay); brothers, Danny Lee De Rose and Ricky Jo De Rose. Larry also had many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents and his sister Linda. Larry had many fun hobbies over the years which included word working and rock painting. He loved Christmas time where he would light up the yard with lights, inflatable Christmas decorations and holiday music for all their neighbors and families to enjoy. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
