Larry A. Nelson, age 78 of Stacy went to sleep in the arms of our Lord Jesus on Sunday, November, 24, 2019 after a battle with cancer of the stomach and lungs related to agent orange. Larry was born on October 27, 1941 in St. Paul to parents, Adolph and Alma (Koecher) Nelson. He graduated in 1959 from Harding High School in St. Paul. During his senior year he worked at St. Paul Saw learning the trade of industrial saw sharpening and later worked at Northern Malleable Iron in St. Paul. He was drafted in the U. S. Army on February 10, 1964 and served as a combat medic in the Big Red One from 1965 until his discharge on February 4, 1966. After his military duty he took a job working at the Ford plant in St. Paul in March of 1966. He purchased a hobby farm and started his sawmill first as a hobby but eventually turned into a fulltime family business. He married Donna Olson on May 13, 1967 at Salem Lutheran Church in Oxford Township. Larry loved horse shoe pitching, threshing shows, his chain saw collection and working with Chapter 684 Vietnam Veterans Organization. He truly cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife, Donna, children, Christine Schmidt of Stacy, Claudine (Todd) Vogel of Pine City, Marshal Nelson of Stacy and Charline Nelson of Stacy. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Alma, brothers, Marlyn Priebe and David Nelson, sister, Norma Frenning, grandson, Tyler Schmidt and infant son Matthew. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stacy with Rev. Ben Hollingsead and Rev. Rob Krajewski officiating. Interment followed the service at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Oxford Township, Isanti County with military honors provided by the Rum River VFW Post #2735 of Isanti and the Braham VFW Post 1731. Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
Larry A. Nelson
To send flowers to the family of Larry Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Nov 30
Visitation
Saturday, November 30, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church - Stacy
31095 Genesis Ave
Stacy, MN 55079
31095 Genesis Ave
Stacy, MN 55079
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Visitation begins.
Nov 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 30, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church - Stacy
31095 Genesis Ave
Stacy, MN 55079
31095 Genesis Ave
Stacy, MN 55079
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.