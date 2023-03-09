LaDez "Dezi" Marie Mell

LaDez Mell died peacefully surrounded by family at home on March 7, 2023. She had fought valiantly to defeat metastatic breast cancer that had metastasized to the brain and ultimately into Leptomeningeal Disease, or cancer of the spinal fluid and brain fluid. She was a woman of faith, did not fear death, and we had many conversations about Jesus greeting her and the loving eternity she is enjoying in Heaven.

LaDez Marie Dahlstrom was a life-long resident of Rush City, born on March 27, 1948 to Walfred and Lillian (Rasmussen) Dahlstrom. She married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Mell, at First Lutheran Church, Rush City, where she had been baptized as an infant and was a life-long member, on September 10, 1966. They lived where Glenn was stationed in Hawaii as part of the United States Army, until his honorable discharge in 1967. They came home and took over the Mell home dairy farm southeast of Rush City. LaDez immersed herself in all aspects of the farm and became a true life and business partner for Glenn. Two children, Anita Marie and Craig Richard were born to this union.

