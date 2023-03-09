LaDez "Dezi" Marie Mell

LaDez Mell died peacefully surrounded by family at home on March 7, 2023. She had fought valiantly to defeat metastatic breast cancer that had metastasized to the brain and ultimately into Leptomeningeal Disease, or cancer of the spinal fluid and brain fluid. She was a woman of faith, did not fear death, and we had many conversations about Jesus greeting her and the loving eternity she is enjoying in Heaven.
LaDez Marie Dahlstrom was a life-long resident of Rush City, born on March 27, 1948 to Walfred and Lillian (Rasmussen) Dahlstrom. She married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Mell, at First Lutheran Church, Rush City, where she had been baptized as an infant and was a life-long member, on September 10, 1966. They lived where Glenn was stationed in Hawaii as part of the United States Army, until his honorable discharge in 1967. They came home and took over the Mell home dairy farm southeast of Rush City. LaDez immersed herself in all aspects of the farm and became a true life and business partner for Glenn. Two children, Anita Marie and Craig Richard were born to this union.
LaDez's favorite time was spent with family. She was the best cook, and daily feasts were common. She also kept her home stocked with homemade baked goods. Her recipes have been passed down and we will honor her memory every time we continue to enjoy "her" cooking using those recipes. She and Glenn were a huge part of raising their grandkids. She was also her kids and grandkids biggest fan at their high school and collegiate sporting events, as well as loved hearing about their hunting and outdoors exploits. LaDez especially enjoyed spirited games of cards (500 and cribbage) with friends and family.
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, LaDez is survived by her husband, Glenn, who provided her with the most loving and selfless complete home care during her illness; daughter Anita (Bob) Janssen; son Craig (Amy) Mell and grandchildren Ryan (Lindsey) Lind, Garret (Mikaela) Pearson, Alissa (Luke Pelegrin) Mell and Shawna Mell. She is also survived by her brother Duane (Connie) Dahlstrom, sister-in-law Phyllis Dahlstrom, brother-in-law Duane Mell, sister-in-law Diane (Jerry) Nedegaard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be greeted in Heaven by numerous loved ones who have preceded her in death: her parents Walfred and Lillian Dahlstrom; her in-laws Charlie and Ebba Mell; brother Merle Dahlstrom; brothers and sisters in law Eleanor and Bob Severson, Pheobe and Art Lundin, Audrey and Myron Olson, Wilfred and Jean Mell, Joyce Mell, Tim Lewis, and Brenda Dahlstrom as well as several nephews. She specifically was looking forward to hugging her Goddaughter Tami McDonald once she arrived in Heaven.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity officiated at funeral services for LaDez: 11 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City. A gathering of family and friends was held one hour prior to the service at the church. The spring interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
LaDez and her family are immensely grateful for the tremendous support we received during her illness from extended family, neighbors, friends, the community, M Health Fairview System and especially St. Croix Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
