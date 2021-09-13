Kristina Merkouris Anderson, 41, passed away on September 7, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts to Timothy and Renee Merkouris on February 15, 1980. She married her husband, Samuel Anderson, on September 19, 2009 in Cambridge, Minnesota. Kristina made many happy memories with her parents, Tim and Renee, her brother, Andrew, and sister, Rachel, as she grew up in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Minnesota. After graduating from high school at Cambridge-Isanti High School, she went on to study fine arts at the University of Sioux Falls, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, and made dear memories with friends and family in Sioux Falls. She was a skilled and creative painter, specializing in acrylic on canvas. Kristina’s path then took her to California, where she spent two happy years in Santa Barbara with dear friends, sunshine, and beautiful beaches, all things that Kristina loved. Kristina and Samuel met in Minnesota through their families, fell in love in Kansas City, Missouri where both attended a Bible school program, and were married on Kristina’s parents’ beautiful property near Cambridge, Minnesota. Near this time, Tim and Renee adopted 11 children from the Philippines, and Kristina was blessed to welcome these new brothers and sisters into her family. Kristina and Samuel were blessed with three precious children, Isabelle, Reuben, and Jonas. All were born in Cambridge, where Kristina loved them well as they grew and made a happy and nurturing home. Kristina and Samuel visited Boerne and felt drawn to Texas, where they moved with their children and spent seven happy years raising their children in the Texas Hill Country in Boerne and then in Kerrville. They were blessed with a fourth child, Elijah, who was born in San Antonio, Texas. Kristina was loving, artistic, wise, loyal, passionate, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a supportive and loving wife and she loved her children deeply and well. Kristina loved to paint with acrylics, visit the beach, homeschool her children, and spend time with friends and family. Her vision was to make a nurturing, Christ-centered home for her children and to raise them to love and follow Jesus in a deep, lasting, and unshakeable way. She loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart and is now in His loving arms. Those left to cherish Kristina’s memory include her husband, Samuel; her children, Isabelle, Reuben, Jonas, and Elijah; her brothers, Andrew (Brittany) Merkouris, Nino and Bart Merkouris; her sisters, Rachel (Justin) Johnson, Charydyn (Joseph) Hamilton, Jeneviev, RizaMae, Leheca, Christine, Charryto, June, GeAn, and Jashly Merkouris; by her parents, Timothy and Renee Merkouris; and by many other family members and friends. Kristina was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 18 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge, Minnesota.
Kristina Merkouris Anderson
Beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Friend
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.