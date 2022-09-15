Kristin J. Johnson

Kristin Jeanette Johnson, 54, of St. Paul, formerly of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2022 of ovarian cancer at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul.

She was born July 30, 1968 in Rochester, MN and adopted by Harry and Jeanette Eklund. Kristin grew up as a pastor's daughter. She attended schools in cities her father served, Benson, Duluth, St. Peter and Cambridge. When she was a high school senior the family moved to Cambridge. Kristin graduated from Cambridge High School in 1986. She went on to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth and later Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.