Kristen Lauren Mann

Kristen, age 34, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Roseville, MN on January 29, 2022.
Kristen was born on December 8, 1987, at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. In 1995, her family moved to Isanti, MN (Athens Twp.) where Kristen attended school and graduated from Cambridge Isanti High School in 2006. She went on to attend college at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN and graduated in 2011.
Kristen is survived by her parents Russ and Ann Mann, brother Brayden Mann (sister-in-law Brittany), aunt Barbara Biskey and husband Michael.
Kristen is preceded in in death by her grandmother Evelyn Biskey, grandfather Douglas Biskey, grandfather Ivan Mann, and aunt Linda Mann.
The only thing outweighing her feracious passion for arts and culture was her love of academia. Viewing life as a never-ending pursuit of learning, even at a young age, she could read and write faster than most adults. Her smile lit up the room, and her wit usually had the same room intrigued, laughing, and learning all in the same conversation. While she is gone, she is never forgotten. Even in death, she has had such a great impact on all who loved her.
Our hearts are broken for what could have been, the missed hugs and the joy she brought to the day.
We will forever miss her smile and most of all her beautiful heart.
Now memories are more precious, and we will hold them close until we see her again.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.